Dr. Javier Roca, MD

Hematology
3.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Javier Roca, MD

Dr. Javier Roca, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Panama and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Roca works at Queens Medical Associates in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Roca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Queens Medical Associates
    17660 Union Tpke Ste 360, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 460-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Javier Roca, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609958313
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Montefiore M C H&amp;l Moses Division|St Johns Espiscpl Hsp S Shr
    Medical Education
    • U Panama
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javier Roca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Roca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roca works at Queens Medical Associates in Fresh Meadows, NY. View the full address on Dr. Roca’s profile.

    Dr. Roca has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

