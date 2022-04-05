Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javier Rojas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Javier Rojas, MD
Dr. Javier Rojas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC.
Dr. Rojas works at
Dr. Rojas' Office Locations
Jay Synn MD Pllc24 2nd Ave NE Ste 201, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 324-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Rojas for over a year now and I love him. He is caring and talks to me like he's my friend which I really love because most psychiatrists I have seen before this, I've felt like I couldn't tell them everything. The appointments never seem rushed to me, he lets me just chat with him for as long as I want too LOL! I really love seeing Dr. Rojas every 2 months! I highly recommend him for anyone looking for a new psychiatrist! He is the best!
About Dr. Javier Rojas, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1235559667
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas works at
Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.