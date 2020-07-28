Overview

Dr. Javier Roman-Gonzalez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus|University Of Puerto Rico Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roman-Gonzalez works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Boerne in Boerne, TX with other offices in Fredericksburg, TX, Kerrville, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.