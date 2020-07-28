Dr. Javier Roman-Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman-Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Roman-Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Javier Roman-Gonzalez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus|University Of Puerto Rico Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Boerne109 Falls Ct Ste 300, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 249-1700
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Fredericksburg205 W Windcrest St Ste 250, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (830) 997-0296
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Kerrville1001 Water St Bldg A, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-3730
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - San Antonio6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 615-0494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Feeling better. Thanks for fixing me. Primary care nurse practitioner was right to refer me to you.
About Dr. Javier Roman-Gonzalez, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427058643
- Emory University Hospital Atlanta Georgia
- Emory University Hospital Atlanta Georgia
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus|University Of Puerto Rico Medical School
Dr. Roman-Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman-Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman-Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman-Gonzalez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman-Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roman-Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman-Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman-Gonzalez.
