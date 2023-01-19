Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras. PR.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia6300 W Interstate 40 Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 307-2228
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia702 E Caiton Rd Ste A, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (512) 503-5373
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia11970 N Central Expy Ste 540, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 634-3244
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
I met with Dr. Sanchez and he was always generous with his time to explain the benefits and was very transparent about potential risks. He clearly stated that I will know when it is time for the procedure and he was right! His staff is very helpful and approachable. Dr. Sanchez took the time in both pre op and post op to answer all of our questions. The staff at Texas Heart and Spine were professional, thoughtful, attentive and caring. My recovery has been very close to what was explained to me. I can reach out to his office if I had questions. Dr. Sanchez is not only an outstanding cardiac electrophysiologist with a tremendous reputation, but he also has excellent bedside manner and is an excellent communicator. He instills confidence regarding the procedure in a very relaxed and professional manner. I highly recommend Dr. Sanchez if you have either AFib or tachycardia (or both). He has performed this procedure thousands of times and I am very glad that he is my cardiologist.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518942226
- Internal Medicine Residency, Categorical Internal Medicine Program, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, Birmingham, Alabama|University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, Birmingham, Alaba
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras. PR
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Electrophysiological Study, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.