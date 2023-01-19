See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (72)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras. PR.

Dr. Sanchez works at Austin Heart - Georgetown in Amarillo, TX with other offices in Laredo, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrophysiological Study, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    6300 W Interstate 40 Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 307-2228
  2. 2
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    702 E Caiton Rd Ste A, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5373
  3. 3
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 540, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrophysiological Study
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Electrophysiological Study
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?

    Jan 19, 2023
    I met with Dr. Sanchez and he was always generous with his time to explain the benefits and was very transparent about potential risks. He clearly stated that I will know when it is time for the procedure and he was right! His staff is very helpful and approachable. Dr. Sanchez took the time in both pre op and post op to answer all of our questions. The staff at Texas Heart and Spine were professional, thoughtful, attentive and caring. My recovery has been very close to what was explained to me. I can reach out to his office if I had questions. Dr. Sanchez is not only an outstanding cardiac electrophysiologist with a tremendous reputation, but he also has excellent bedside manner and is an excellent communicator. He instills confidence regarding the procedure in a very relaxed and professional manner. I highly recommend Dr. Sanchez if you have either AFib or tachycardia (or both). He has performed this procedure thousands of times and I am very glad that he is my cardiologist.
    Jay Fusaro — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sanchez to family and friends

    Dr. Sanchez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sanchez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD.

    About Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518942226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Internal Medicine Residency, Categorical Internal Medicine Program, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, Birmingham, Alabama|University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, Birmingham, Alaba
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras. PR
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Electrophysiological Study, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Javier Sanchez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.