Dr. Javier Sobrado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard University Health Services - Stillman Infirmary
Dr. Sobrado works at
Gastromed LLC8600 SW 92nd St Ste 107, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 270-0402
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a colonoscopy and endoscopy. I found Dr. Sobrado and his staff to be very professional. The Dr. was very informative and took a true interest in my condition that I had explained to him. I went to the office for my first visit I was nervous, but I was made very comfortable . He took the time I felt was needed to fully explain what he needed to do and what I needed to do. Dr.'s are truly doing the best they can. I believe its the insurance rules and regulations that dictate what and how Dr.'s can treat patients needs.
- Harvard University Health Services - Stillman Infirmary
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Sobrado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobrado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobrado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobrado has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobrado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobrado speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobrado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobrado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobrado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobrado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.