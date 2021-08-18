Overview

Dr. Javier Tellez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - Ft. Worth, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Tellez works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Cedar Bend in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.