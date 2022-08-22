Overview of Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD

Dr. Javier Vasquez Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor University Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Vasquez Jr works at Texas Vascular Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.