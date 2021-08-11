Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vilasuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD
Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Vilasuso works at
Dr. Vilasuso's Office Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants7171 N University Dr Ste 300, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 691-3084Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vilasuso?
Although it can be tough to reach Dr Vilasuso since COVID, you will be well cared for and given sufficient time. I trust Dr Vilasuso totally. He is nice and gentle tempered.
About Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1124207154
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vilasuso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vilasuso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vilasuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vilasuso works at
Dr. Vilasuso has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vilasuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vilasuso speaks French and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vilasuso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vilasuso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilasuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilasuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.