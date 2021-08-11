See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD

Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami|University of South Florida / College of Medicine

Dr. Vilasuso works at Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vilasuso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants
    7171 N University Dr Ste 300, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3084
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1124207154
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javier Vilasuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vilasuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vilasuso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vilasuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vilasuso works at Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vilasuso’s profile.

    Dr. Vilasuso has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vilasuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vilasuso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vilasuso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilasuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilasuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

