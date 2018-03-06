Dr. Javier Zelaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Zelaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Javier Zelaya, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Locations
Javier Zelaya MD PC254 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 832-3313
- 2 136 W 17th St Frnt 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 807-1866
- 3 6077 Fresh Pond Rd, Maspeth, NY 11378 Directions (347) 808-6444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Zelaya over 20 yrs. When other dermatologist and allergist couldn't figure out why I was getting a crazy neck and rashes. He took care of my embarrassing rash. Turns out I was allergic to formaldehyde! I'm loyal to him and keep ref my family and friends to my doctor.
About Dr. Javier Zelaya, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760494355
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelaya has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zelaya speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.