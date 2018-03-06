Overview

Dr. Javier Zelaya, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Zelaya works at Dermatology and Dermitologic Srgy in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Maspeth, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.