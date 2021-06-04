Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khokhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT COLUMBIA
Dr. Khokhar works at
Locations
The Endocrine and Metabolic Center, Inc280 Stonegate Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (224) 333-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for a few years now and am happy with the care I am receiving. The wait time for scheduled visit is reasonable, office is clean, the staff are helpful and professionally friendly. My only suggestion to anyone sending e-records/results from other doctors is to bring a printed copy since this office seems to have difficulties in managing e-information sent to them.
About Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1336272707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT COLUMBIA
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khokhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khokhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khokhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khokhar works at
Dr. Khokhar has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khokhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Khokhar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokhar.
