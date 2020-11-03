Dr. Jawad Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawad Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jawad Ahmad, MD
Dr. Jawad Ahmad, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
-
1
Adult Liver Transplant Practice5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
His expertise is beyond words. I cannot express my thankfulness for having found him. He saved my life, pure and simple. I'm post transplant now and doing well and I have him to thank for allowing me to survive the process, physically and emotionally.
About Dr. Jawad Ahmad, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1104898311
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahmad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.