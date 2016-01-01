Dr. Jawad Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawad Haider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jawad Haider, MD
Dr. Jawad Haider, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with George Washington University|University of Connecticut
Dr. Haider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haider's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8756
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haider?
About Dr. Jawad Haider, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1194773564
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University|University of Connecticut
- University of Connecticut|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haider works at
Dr. Haider has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haider speaks Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.