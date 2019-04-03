Dr. Kirmani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jawad Kirmani, MD
Overview of Dr. Jawad Kirmani, MD
Dr. Jawad Kirmani, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Kirmani works at
Dr. Kirmani's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a stroke two years ago and luckily I had no lasting effects Dr Kirmani and his Fellow Dr Mehta were determined to find the cause of my stroke I was very scared of all the testing I was about to undergo but they were very reassuring and took care to explain everything to me They determined that I needed a PFO closure and referred me to a wonderful cardiologist At every appointment I had with Dr Kirmani he was caring and patient with me and spent a lot of time with me, the best md
About Dr. Jawad Kirmani, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1871527721
Education & Certifications
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Kirmani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirmani works at
Dr. Kirmani has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirmani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirmani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.