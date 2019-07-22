Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM
Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Larkin Community Hospital
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
-
1
Jawad A. Malik, DPM, PA710 Governors Ave, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 913-3965
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Excellent Doctor, he and his staff are very knowledgeable and professional. I would recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
- 1225469190
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Arabic, Spanish and Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.