Dr. Jawad Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawad Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jawad Shah, MD
Dr. Jawad Shah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Insight Extended Care4800 S Saginaw St Ste 1800, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 732-8336
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I had been to numerous clinics for years. I finally got help through Dr Shahs staff and programs. Everyone I sent there has been very impressed with the help they offer.
About Dr. Jawad Shah, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427020452
Education & Certifications
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.