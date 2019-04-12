Overview of Dr. Jawad Shah, MD

Dr. Jawad Shah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Shah works at Insight Institute/Neusgy/Neusci in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.