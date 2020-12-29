Dr. Jawaid Ahsan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahsan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawaid Ahsan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jawaid Ahsan, MD
Dr. Jawaid Ahsan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from DHAKA MED COLL, DHAKA UNIV, BANGLADESH and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire and Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake.
Dr. Ahsan's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Clinic3903 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 200, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 402-1053
-
2
Sumner Neurology Associates822 Industrial Blvd # 2, Ellijay, GA 30540 Directions (678) 402-1053
- 3 1000 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste F120, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (678) 402-1053
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire
- Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahsan?
Dr. Ahsan is very easy to speak to and makes you feel like he really cares for your well being. I will recommend him for anyone needing to treat their problems with anxiety.
About Dr. Jawaid Ahsan, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- howard university hospital
- DHAKA MED COLL, DHAKA UNIV, BANGLADESH
- Rajshahi Medical School, East Bengal, Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahsan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahsan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahsan speaks Bengali and Hindi.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahsan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahsan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.