Dr. Qaiser Jawaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Qaiser Jawaid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in O Fallon, MO.
Dr. Jawaid works at
Locations
Progressive Gastrointestinal & Heptology Specialists20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 206, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 344-1073
Ali Medical Llc300 Medical Plz Ste 100, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an initial appointment with Dr. Jawaid a week ago. I was in need of a colonoscopy and endoscopy and could have been scheduled a few months out, like many other hospitals. After speaking with him and letting him know my symptoms, he was able to get me in today (within a week)! I cannot thank him enough. You can tell he truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Qaiser Jawaid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jawaid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jawaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jawaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jawaid works at
Dr. Jawaid has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jawaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jawaid speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawaid.
