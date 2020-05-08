Overview of Dr. Jawan Ayer, MD

Dr. Jawan Ayer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Ayer works at Jawan Ayer- Cole MD LLC in Tampa, FL with other offices in Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.