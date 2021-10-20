Overview of Dr. Jawaun Lewis, DO

Dr. Jawaun Lewis, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Prague Regional Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.