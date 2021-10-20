Dr. Jawaun Lewis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawaun Lewis, DO
Overview of Dr. Jawaun Lewis, DO
Dr. Jawaun Lewis, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Prague Regional Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
- 1 7122 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 727-2097
Bethany Behavioral Health7600 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008 Directions (405) 605-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Prague Regional Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lewis has helped me cope with life for several years. Wouldn't see anyone else!
About Dr. Jawaun Lewis, DO
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922150531
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
