Dr. Jawaunna Blackmon, MD

Hematology
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jawaunna Blackmon, MD

Dr. Jawaunna Blackmon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise, Southeast Health Medical Center and Wiregrass Medical Center.

Dr. Blackmon works at Dothan Hematology & Oncology in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Blackmon's Office Locations

    Vision Professionals
    287 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 792-9500
    Dothan Hematology and Oncology at Flowers
    4300 W Main St Ste 405, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 792-9500
    Dothan Hematology and Oncology
    1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 200, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-4804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital
  • Medical Center Enterprise
  • Southeast Health Medical Center
  • Wiregrass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Lung Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Anemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 27, 2021
    I really like Dr Bkackmon. She is very kind and knows her job. She also does not rush you when you are talking to her.
    Linda Kintz — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Jawaunna Blackmon, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619136413
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jawaunna Blackmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blackmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blackmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blackmon works at Dothan Hematology & Oncology in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Blackmon’s profile.

    Dr. Blackmon has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

