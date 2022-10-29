Overview of Dr. Jawdat Hafez, DPM

Dr. Jawdat Hafez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Hafez works at CLS Health | Webster Foot & Ankle Clinic in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.