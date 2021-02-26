Overview

Dr. Jaweed Sayeed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Sayeed works at Heart & Vascular Institute of Texas in San Marcos in San Marcos, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.