Dr. Jay Adler, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jay Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Adler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami, Coral Gables
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
Hahn & Adler Gastroenterology & Internal Medicine LLC1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 210, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 691-3197Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Adler in 2021 and was impressed with his medical knowledge, demeanor, etc. He was thorough at the time. He did advise that he wanted to redo the Endoscopy as a follow up yet his office never called me for an appointment. The biggest drawback to Dr. Adler is not the doctor himself -- he's great - if you can get in to see him. His office staff is certainly not as competent as he is. They are rude, uncaring, and act as if you are bothering them when you call. Don't expect anyone to call you back. Dr. Adler would be well served to overhaul his staff and bring in people that want to help, and not serve as a hindrance to his practice. He is a good doctor and by the way, that seems to be an anomaly in Broward County.
About Dr. Jay Adler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Yiddish
- 1619930641
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami, Coral Gables
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr|Bronx Muni Hospital Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adler speaks Yiddish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods.