Dr. Jay Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Alexander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
North Shore Cardiologists Sc2151 Waukegan Rd Ste 100, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 615-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been 10 years late in sending a rave review to Jay…he kept my husband alive at least 5 years if not longer with his expertise. We LOVED him….kind caring,and smart. My hero!
About Dr. Jay Alexander, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1417977539
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.