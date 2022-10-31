Overview

Dr. Jay Babich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital.



Dr. Babich works at Gastroenterology Associates of Northwest Ohio in Findlay, OH with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastric Ulcer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.