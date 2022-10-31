Dr. Jay Babich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Babich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Babich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital.
Dr. Babich works at
Locations
-
1
Infection Disease Prevention1818 Chapel Dr Ste C, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 429-7637
-
2
Winthrop Gastroenterology222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babich?
Dr. Babich actually takes time with you and shows a great interest in your situation!!! We have been to many gastrointestinal doctors even at Cleveland clinic and he is by far the best one we have seen!!!
About Dr. Jay Babich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1275862732
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babich works at
Dr. Babich has seen patients for Hernia, Gastric Ulcer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Babich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.