Dr. Jay Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-8335
-
2
Boynton Beach Office10151 Enterprise Ctr, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-8335
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baker has treated me and my Afib with care and follow up. And most importantly, with skill. All under control now and he frequently follows up with me to see how I am. I’m grateful to have a cardiologist as great as Dr Baker.
About Dr. Jay Baker, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1558358887
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Montefiore Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
