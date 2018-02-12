Dr. Jay Barbakoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbakoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Barbakoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Barbakoff, MD
Dr. Jay Barbakoff, MD is a Pulmonologist in Port Jeff Sta, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Northwell Health5225 Nesconset Hwy Ste 13, Port Jeff Sta, NY 11776 Directions (631) 509-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr barbakoff is a caring physician who takes the time to know and understand the need of his patients. I have complete trust in his ability to care for all my patient needs
About Dr. Jay Barbakoff, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Barbakoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbakoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbakoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbakoff has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbakoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbakoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbakoff.
