Overview of Dr. Jay Bender, MD

Dr. Jay Bender, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Bender works at Orthopedic Surgery Specialists in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.