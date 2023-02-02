Overview of Dr. Jay Berenter, DPM

Dr. Jay Berenter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Berenter works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.