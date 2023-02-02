Dr. Jay Berenter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Berenter, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Berenter, DPM
Dr. Jay Berenter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Berenter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berenter's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Physicians Medical Group501 N El Camino Real Ste 201, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-8667
-
2
Scripps Physicians Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 510, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 450-9218
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berenter?
Doctor Jay Berenter excellent doctor he solved my problem with bunions. Thank you
About Dr. Jay Berenter, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1861428112
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berenter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berenter works at
Dr. Berenter has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berenter speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Berenter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.