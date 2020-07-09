Dr. Jay Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Berman, MD
Dr. Jay Berman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
-
1
University Physician Group3750 Woodward Ave Ste 200C, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 993-4645
-
2
University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 140, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (313) 745-4380
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
Been with Dr. Berman for years - excellent bedside manner. Very pleased with him and the care he provides for me.
About Dr. Jay Berman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710924238
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.