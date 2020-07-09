Overview of Dr. Jay Berman, MD

Dr. Jay Berman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Berman works at University Physician Group in Detroit, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.