Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD
Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
-
1
Bernstein Jay MD Office19525 Doctors Dr, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 428-9515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
About Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1316946395
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.