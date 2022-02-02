Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM
Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They completed their residency with SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Bhuta works at
Millburn Surgical Associates PA225 Millburn Ave # C, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (732) 655-9871
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Have an issue with some bone growing on my ankle bone. Went to see Dr. Bhutta based in a personal referral. After examining me and sending me to get an MRI, Dr. Bhutta explained, in an articulate manner my issue and suggested that I get surgery. I will be following his advice. I found Dr. Bhutta to be extremely personable, easy to speak to and a regular guy with a great sense of humor. He also displayed a high degree of professionalism and knowledge when examining my problem. Thanks Doc!!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1467710889
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Bhuta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhuta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhuta works at
Dr. Bhuta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhuta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuta.
