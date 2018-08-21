Overview of Dr. Jay Bishoff, MD

Dr. Jay Bishoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Bishoff works at Intermountain Urological Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.