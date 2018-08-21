Dr. Jay Bishoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Bishoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Bishoff, MD
Dr. Jay Bishoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Bishoff's Office Locations
Dr. Kevin Charles Shandera M.d.5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 720, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a Nurse for 30 years. I had truly lost faith, hope, and trust in most of the medical community. Dr Jay Bishoff restored that faith. He literally saved my life which is no exaggeration. His professionalism, bed-side manner, and knowledge are exemplary. This man and his Staff have not only set the bar high, they exceed expectations regarding care and compassion. My only fear is, he will be the only Physician I trust and his specialty is Urology. I wish he could be my Primary Doc.
About Dr. Jay Bishoff, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477531705
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Wilford Hall
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishoff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishoff has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishoff.
