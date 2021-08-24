Dr. Jay Bitar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Bitar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Bitar, MD
Dr. Jay Bitar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine|Damascus University Medical School Syria and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Bitar's Office Locations
Cardiology Care Center925 Williston Park Pt Ste 1003, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 863-0320
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, kind physician. Highly recommend
About Dr. Jay Bitar, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396795928
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital|Henry Ford Hospital Detroit MI
- Damascus Univ. School of Medicine|Damascus University Medical School Syria
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bitar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitar speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.
