Overview

Dr. Jay Bolnick, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Bolnick works at Mercy OB/GYN Center/MPC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.