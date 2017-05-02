Overview of Dr. Jay Bradley, MD

Dr. Jay Bradley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Grace Clinic at 50th and Lubbock Heart Hospital.



Dr. Bradley works at West Texas Eye Associates - Lubbock - Quaker Ave. in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.