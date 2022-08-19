Dr. Jay Chandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Chandar, MD
Dr. Jay Chandar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Chandar works at
Children's Cardiac Center21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 891-4115Wednesday9:00am - 10:30am
Childrens Cardiac Center, P.A.3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 202, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 894-4115Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Jackson Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He took his time and performed all the necessary tests and provided a detailed explanation about the results. Also gave recommendations on how to improve my daughter's health. Highly recommended.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1356496806
- University of Miami Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Hosp/New York Med C
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
