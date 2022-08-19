See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Jay Chandar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jay Chandar, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jay Chandar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Chandar works at CHILDRENS CARDIAC CENTER, P.A. in Aventura, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Larry Latson, MD
Dr. Larry Latson, MD
4.9 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Svetlana Shugh, MD
Dr. Svetlana Shugh, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Maryanne Chrisant, MD
Dr. Maryanne Chrisant, MD
5.0 (18)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Cardiac Center
    21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 891-4115
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 10:30am
  2. 2
    Childrens Cardiac Center, P.A.
    3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 202, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 894-4115
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treadmill Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Coronary Angiogram
Treadmill Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Coronary Angiogram

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chandar?

    Aug 19, 2022
    He took his time and performed all the necessary tests and provided a detailed explanation about the results. Also gave recommendations on how to improve my daughter's health. Highly recommended.
    Jose — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Chandar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Chandar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chandar to family and friends

    Dr. Chandar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chandar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Chandar, MD.

    About Dr. Jay Chandar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356496806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lincoln Hosp/New York Med C
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Chandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Chandar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.