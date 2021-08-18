Dr. Jay Chavda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Chavda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Chavda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 774-2090
Jacinto Medical Group2800 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (713) 774-2090
The Woodlands25440 Interstate 45 Ste 300, The Woodlands, TX 77386 Directions (713) 744-2090
East Side Office10926 EAST FWY, Houston, TX 77029 Directions (713) 774-2090
NorthWest Office11240 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 210, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 774-2090
VM Office13480 Veterans Memorial Dr Ste R1, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (713) 774-2090
Kingwood22751 Professional Dr Ste 110B, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 774-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went in for Hearing Test. Saw Dr. Kumar and he was great! The whole staff outside was also helpful! The wait time can be a bit longer then expected. (waited about 45 mins or so) but once taken in, Doc did provide undivided attention and expedited service. Would go revisit for hearing! Def by far the best when it comes to hearing aids and what is associated with it.
About Dr. Jay Chavda, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1386635415
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Hospital & Tumor Institute
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Elyria Mem Hosp
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
