Dr. Jay Cheek, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Cheek, MD
Dr. Jay Cheek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cheek works at
Dr. Cheek's Office Locations
General Surgical Associates8122 Datapoint Dr Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5113
Surgery Center of Boerne112 Herff Rd Ste 200, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 331-7700
Christus Santa Rosa-medical Center2827 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 704-2221
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Medical Center4411 Medical Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4584
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jay Cheek, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487848594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheek has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.