Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Jay Ciezki, MD

Dr. Jay Ciezki, MD is a Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Ciezki works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ciezki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0167
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jay Ciezki, MD

    • Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1841254588
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Ciezki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciezki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciezki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciezki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciezki works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ciezki’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciezki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciezki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciezki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciezki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

