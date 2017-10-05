See All Critical Care Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jay Coates, DO

Critical Care Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jay Coates, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Coates works at Dr. Jay Coates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jay Coates
    3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 848-4696
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Idaho
    3675 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 300, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 883-4269

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Second-Degree Burns

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2017
    Dr. Coates is amazingly talented, intelligent. I went to medical school with Jay and he is a great doctor and human being! Hope you are doing well Jay. Mike Brazil
    Michael Brazil in Sarasota, FL — Oct 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Coates, DO
    About Dr. Jay Coates, DO

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982682746
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Coates, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coates has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

