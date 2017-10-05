Dr. Jay Coates, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Coates, DO
Overview
Dr. Jay Coates, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Coates works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jay Coates3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 848-4696Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Idaho3675 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 300, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 883-4269
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coates?
Dr. Coates is amazingly talented, intelligent. I went to medical school with Jay and he is a great doctor and human being! Hope you are doing well Jay. Mike Brazil
About Dr. Jay Coates, DO
- Critical Care Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982682746
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coates has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coates works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.