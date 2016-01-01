Overview of Dr. Jay Comassar, DPM

Dr. Jay Comassar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Comassar works at Lindenhurst Podiatry Associates in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.