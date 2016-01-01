Dr. Jay Comassar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Comassar, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jay Comassar, DPM
Dr. Jay Comassar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Comassar works at
Dr. Comassar's Office Locations
-
1
Lindenhurst Podiatry Associates656 Wellwood Ave Ste 208B, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 957-7277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comassar?
About Dr. Jay Comassar, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790772663
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comassar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comassar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comassar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Comassar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.