Dr. Jay Crary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Crary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Crary, MD
Dr. Jay Crary, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Crary works at
Dr. Crary's Office Locations
-
1
Rebound Orthopedic and Neurosurgical200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 110, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 254-6161
-
2
Vancouver Clinic Inc1 N Center Court St Ste 110, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 732-6863
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crary?
I fractured my ankle earlier this year. Dr. Crary did a phenomenal reconstruction of my ankle. He has consistently surpassed my expectations as a physician , very thorough and knowledgeable. My follow up visits showed he is empathetic and treated me as individual with my own individual needs. He continually gave positive feed back understanding that this was potentially a life changing accident for me.
About Dr. Jay Crary, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1700821253
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama
- University of Washington
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crary works at
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Crary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.