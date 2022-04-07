See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Jay Lorton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Lorton, MD

Dr. Jay Lorton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univeristy Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Lorton works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lorton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma
    2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-2665
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Jay Lorton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043211980
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    Residency
    • The University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Univeristy Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
