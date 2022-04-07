Dr. Jay Lorton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Lorton, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Lorton, MD
Dr. Jay Lorton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univeristy Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Lorton works at
Dr. Lorton's Office Locations
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was having weakness in my legs and had back surgery. It didn't fix the weakness in my legs which turned out to be bursitis. Dr lorton removed my bursa split my iliotibial band so it doesn't rub anymore. The surgery was a breeze as well as the recovery. I look forward to having my left bursa repaired as well
About Dr. Jay Lorton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043211980
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- The University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univeristy Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lorton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorton works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.