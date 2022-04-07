Overview of Dr. Jay Lorton, MD

Dr. Jay Lorton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univeristy Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Lorton works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.