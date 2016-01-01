Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Dennis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Dennis, MD
Dr. Jay Dennis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Dennis' Office Locations
- 1 20305 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-2733
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jay Dennis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1780652602
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- University So Fl
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
