See All Gastroenterologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Jay Diliberto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jay Diliberto, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (64)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jay Diliberto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Diliberto works at Jay P Diliberto MD Inc in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay P Diliberto MD
    18800 Delaware St Ste 850, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 596-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Esophagitis
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Diliberto?

    Jan 23, 2023
    It was and it has always been a pleasure being a patient of Dr. Jay Diliberto. He has a lovely wife and family and it shows in his demeanor and empathy for others. I have been a patient of his over 20 years and I wouldn’t change one day that I have been in his care. In fact, prior to Dr. Diliberto taking over my care my ulcerative colitis was very symptomatic. Since being with Dr. Diliberto, I have been asymptomatic for more years than I can count.
    Cyrus Bess — Jan 23, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Diliberto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Diliberto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Diliberto to family and friends

    Dr. Diliberto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Diliberto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Diliberto, MD.

    About Dr. Jay Diliberto, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821154105
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Diliberto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diliberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diliberto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diliberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diliberto works at Jay P Diliberto MD Inc in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Diliberto’s profile.

    Dr. Diliberto has seen patients for Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diliberto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Diliberto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diliberto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diliberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diliberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Diliberto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.