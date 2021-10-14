Dr. Jay Dolitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Dolitsky, MD
Dr. Jay Dolitsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Medical College.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Fifth Ave261 5th Ave Rm 901, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 679-3499Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset333 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 466-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
He was extremely clear, very engaging and seemed to really care!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1649219783
- Pediatric Otolaryngology, Children's Hospital at Pittsburgh
- Univ Hlth Ctr Of Pittsburgh, Otolaryngology Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- SUNY Downstate Medical College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Dolitsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolitsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolitsky has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolitsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.