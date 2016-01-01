Dr. Jay Draoua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draoua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Draoua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Draoua, MD
Dr. Jay Draoua, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from INESSM of Algiers School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Draoua works at
Dr. Draoua's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group47 Long Lots Rd, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jay Draoua, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1588601207
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College/WCMC
- New York Medical College/WCMC
- INESSM of Algiers School of Medicine
Dr. Draoua accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draoua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draoua has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draoua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
