Overview of Dr. Jay Dunfield, MD

Dr. Jay Dunfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Dunfield works at Ascentist Ear Nose and Throat in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.