Dr. Jay Dunfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Dunfield, MD
Dr. Jay Dunfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Dunfield's Office Locations
ENT Associates of Greater Kansas City4880 NE GOODVIEW CIR, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 478-4200
Old Westport Ent & Allergy Inc1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 450, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 942-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Got in quickly and did a great job.
About Dr. Jay Dunfield, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Univ
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Kansas State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunfield has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.