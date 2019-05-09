Overview of Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM

Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Dworkin works at Metropolitan Foot & Ankle in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.