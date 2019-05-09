See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Aurora, CO
Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.6 (18)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM

Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Dworkin works at Metropolitan Foot & Ankle in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dworkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael B. Stern Dpm PC
    1421 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 923-3369
  2. 2
    John F Barrett MD LLC
    1550 S Potomac St Ste 380, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 369-1044

Hospital Affiliations
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 09, 2019
    I've known Dr. Jay Dworkin for over 25 years, and there is no one better at footwork. I had a minor procedure done today, and he was gentle yet thorough. I could not recommend anyone more highly. Outstanding care...!
    — May 09, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM
    About Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508938432
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Associates In Podiatric Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dworkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dworkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dworkin works at Metropolitan Foot & Ankle in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dworkin’s profile.

    Dr. Dworkin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dworkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dworkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dworkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dworkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dworkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

